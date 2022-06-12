NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 365 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $350,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $142,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,194.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after acquiring an additional 9,699 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas cut shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $640.70.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total value of $354,857.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $101,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,470 shares of company stock worth $9,406,060 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $473.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $478.67 and its 200 day moving average is $546.73. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

