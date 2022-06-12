NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 679 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $5,643,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $627,275,000 after purchasing an additional 119,686 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.2% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.8% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 117,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $463.82 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $344.89 and a twelve month high of $492.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $459.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $421.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.80.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

