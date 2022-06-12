NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 622 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $510,318,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 860,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,487,000 after buying an additional 452,154 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 229.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,852,000 after buying an additional 288,808 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,097,000 after buying an additional 274,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 777,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,952,000 after buying an additional 256,219 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lam Research news, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $474.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $442.53 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $486.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $569.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $674.00.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

