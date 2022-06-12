NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $2.28 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 396.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 510,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,138,000 after purchasing an additional 407,533 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Analog Devices by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 71,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Analog Devices by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 141,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.30.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $156.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.81 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $782,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,636 shares of company stock worth $2,440,461 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

