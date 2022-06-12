NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $2.59 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,560 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $393.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.27 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $482.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.64.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

