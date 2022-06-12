NEXT Financial Group Inc Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO stock opened at $206.54 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $201.98 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.