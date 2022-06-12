NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 252 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEAM. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,653,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,299,437,000 after buying an additional 1,295,323 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,547,000 after buying an additional 703,842 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $192,265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,080,000 after buying an additional 328,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $124,140,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $183.81 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $159.54 and a one year high of $483.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.62 and its 200 day moving average is $285.36.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The company had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.65.

About Atlassian (Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.