NEXT Financial Group Inc Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. David J Yvars Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 30,342.3% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 1,379,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,374,507 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,097,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,494,000 after buying an additional 637,271 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $88,936,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 907,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,529,000 after buying an additional 232,469 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,168,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,165,000 after buying an additional 187,365 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $178.09 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.93 and a fifty-two week high of $222.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.77.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

