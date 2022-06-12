NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Raised by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52,510 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $75.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.49 and a 200-day moving average of $80.79. The firm has a market cap of $149.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.