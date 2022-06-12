NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Purchased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,797,802 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,408 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 2.35% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $151,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.43.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $74.09 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.16, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.30. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.7325 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 336.78%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

