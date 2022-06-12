NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.25-$7.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.16 billion-$2.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion. NICE also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.75-$1.85 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NICE. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut NICE from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $274.80.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.87 and its 200 day moving average is $239.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. NICE has a 12-month low of $179.13 and a 12-month high of $319.88.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $527.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.64 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Research analysts anticipate that NICE will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NICE by 63.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NICE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,012,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in NICE by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in NICE by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in NICE by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

