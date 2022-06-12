Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Short Interest Update

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 794.4% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
OTCMKTS:NINOY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,387. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Nikon has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $12.93.
