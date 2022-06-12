Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Short Interest Update

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 794.4% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:NINOY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,387. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Nikon has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $12.93.

Get Nikon alerts:

About Nikon (Get Rating)

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells, and services digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.