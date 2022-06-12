Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 82.1% from the May 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:NDEKY traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.71. The stock had a trading volume of 30,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,675. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.15. Nitto Denko has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $44.24.

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

