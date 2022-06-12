Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) Short Interest Update

Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRACGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 60.3% from the May 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:NRAC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.84. 5,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,990. Noble Rock Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRAC. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

