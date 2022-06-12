Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of Nordson worth $10,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 483,474.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,026,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,793,611,000 after buying an additional 7,024,878 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,072,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,987,000 after buying an additional 69,469 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,977,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,826,000 after buying an additional 107,767 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,211,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,133,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 865,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,868,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $207.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $272.28.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

NDSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.60.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

