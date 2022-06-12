Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,810 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $134,586,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 690.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 392,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $93,966,000 after acquiring an additional 343,085 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $803,869,000 after acquiring an additional 322,892 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4,789.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 328,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $97,649,000 after acquiring an additional 321,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,348,000. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NSC opened at $229.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.56. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $222.54 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The company has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.75.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

