North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Insider North American Construction Group Ltd. Purchases 19,100 Shares

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.83 per share, with a total value of C$321,525.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$321,525.58.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.35 per share, with a total value of C$312,290.73.

On Wednesday, June 8th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$17.18 per share, with a total value of C$328,231.59.

On Friday, June 3rd, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.83 per share, with a total value of C$321,418.62.

On Wednesday, June 1st, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.70 per share, with a total value of C$318,922.25.

On Monday, May 30th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.73 per share, with a total value of C$319,510.53.

On Thursday, May 26th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.34 per share, with a total value of C$312,164.67.

On Tuesday, May 24th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$302,878.25.

On Friday, May 20th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$296,229.54.

On Wednesday, May 18th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$301,688.32.

On Monday, May 16th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$303,021.50.

NOA stock opened at C$16.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$462.92 million and a P/E ratio of 11.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.10. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$14.75 and a 1 year high of C$22.00.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$176.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$186.90 million. On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.5099997 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOA. CIBC decreased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. National Bankshares increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.44.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

