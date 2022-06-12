North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Short Interest Update

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 347.8% from the May 15th total of 4,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 70,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:NRT traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.65. 45,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,175. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $20.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average is $14.21.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The energy company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 5,275.81% and a net margin of 92.85%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at $265,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 30.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $169,000.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

