Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NCLH. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average is $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.47. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.46.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $521.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.34 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 116.64% and a negative net margin of 353.02%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 16735.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Russell W. Galbut purchased 100,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 489,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,545.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,415,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,948,000 after purchasing an additional 288,595 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,869,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

