Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXC) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on July 1st

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE NXC opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.96. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $17.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 958.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

