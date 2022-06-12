Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (JHAA) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.60. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $10.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $848,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 614,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after buying an additional 48,035 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

