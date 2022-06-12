Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of JQC opened at $5.51 on Friday. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $6.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000.

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

