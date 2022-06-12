Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on July 1st

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.95. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $16.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:NMS Get Rating ) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

