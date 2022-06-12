Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

NYSE:NUV opened at $8.93 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $11.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 39.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,809 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 31,738 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $731,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 86.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,328 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,077 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.