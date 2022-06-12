Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NXJ)

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NXJ opened at $12.59 on Friday. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average of $13.74.

Get Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXJ. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.