Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (JPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on July 1st

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1305 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,967. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.72 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund during the first quarter worth about $423,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 22.9% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 23.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 30,753 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund during the first quarter worth about $724,000.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.

