Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:NBB)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average is $20.22. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $23.91.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
