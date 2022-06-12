Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:NBB)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average is $20.22. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $23.91.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $468,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $487,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 292,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 12,339 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.