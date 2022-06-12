Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Oaktree Specialty Lending has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 93.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.3%.

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $6.95 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 53.18%. The business had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.95 million. Research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Mathew Pendo bought 18,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $129,769.86. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 103,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,352.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $54,208. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 28,381 shares of company stock worth $198,970. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 847.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 691,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 618,670 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,875,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,450,000 after acquiring an additional 614,908 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 414,097 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after acquiring an additional 86,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 503,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 78,918 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on OCSL. StockNews.com began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

