Oasis Management Co Ltd. Purchases 400,636 Shares of Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,905,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 400,636 shares during the period. Global Cord Blood accounts for approximately 2.1% of Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Global Cord Blood were worth $12,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Global Cord Blood by 26.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Cord Blood by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Cord Blood during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Cord Blood during the second quarter valued at $152,000. 15.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Cord Blood in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE CO opened at $2.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average is $3.76. Global Cord Blood Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $343.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.41.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

