Oasis Management Co Ltd. Purchases Shares of 300,000 DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedford Ridge Capital LP acquired a new position in DiDi Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,161,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in DiDi Global by 298.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,774,103 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $113,415,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054,168 shares during the period. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in DiDi Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,900,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in DiDi Global by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,990,478 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $64,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456,215 shares during the period. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new position in DiDi Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,177,000. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DiDi Global alerts:

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of DiDi Global in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.20 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIDI opened at 2.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is 3.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DiDi Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 1.37 and a fifty-two week high of 18.01.

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, April 16th. The ride-hailing company reported -0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of 6.40 billion for the quarter. DiDi Global had a negative return on equity of 94.91% and a negative net margin of 28.68%.

DiDi Global Profile (Get Rating)

DiDi Global Inc operates a mobility technology platform that provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; and bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DiDi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiDi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.