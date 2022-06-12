Oasis Management Co Ltd. Sells 2,601 Shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. lessened its position in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the period. Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Distribution Acquisition were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQD. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $2,073,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $3,656,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 31,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 24,859 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EQD opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $9.94.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

