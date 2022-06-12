Oasis Management Co Ltd. Takes Position in Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 492,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,867,000. Torrid comprises 0.8% of Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Oasis Management Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.45% of Torrid as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sycamore Partners Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Torrid during the fourth quarter worth about $813,638,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,145,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Torrid in the third quarter valued at about $13,418,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 4th quarter worth about $8,487,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the third quarter worth $9,158,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CURV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Torrid from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Torrid from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Torrid from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Torrid has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.19.

Shares of CURV stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $33.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.33.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.97 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

