Oasis Network (ROSE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $56.99 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0545 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $273.82 million and $56.99 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 18.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000292 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 coins. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

