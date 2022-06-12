Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Shares Down 0.2%

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Rating) shares were down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.23 and last traded at $7.23. Approximately 2,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average of $7.66.

About Obayashi

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, riverbanks, railroads, and expressways.

