Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Shares Down 0.2%

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.23 and last traded at $7.23. Approximately 2,667 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Obayashi alerts:

About Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF)

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, riverbanks, railroads, and expressways.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Obayashi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obayashi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.