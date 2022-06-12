OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on OCI from €30.00 ($32.26) to €45.00 ($48.39) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of OCI from €33.00 ($35.48) to €40.00 ($43.01) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of OCI from €31.00 ($33.33) to €38.50 ($41.40) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.75.

Shares of OCI stock opened at $35.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.87. OCI has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

