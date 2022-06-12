Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$1.14–$1.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion. Okta also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.32–$0.31 EPS.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $90.12 on Friday. Okta has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $276.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Okta will post -5.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Okta from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Okta from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.70.

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $899,016.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,537 shares of company stock worth $2,984,147 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth about $247,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Okta (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.