Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Upgraded at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. HC Wainwright currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $4.31 on Thursday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $32.77. The company has a market capitalization of $173.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.66.
Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.
About Olema Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.
