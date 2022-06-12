Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Upgraded at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. HC Wainwright currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $4.31 on Thursday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $32.77. The company has a market capitalization of $173.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.66.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 155,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 40,816 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $11,371,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 445,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 228,348 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 386.1% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 122,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 97,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 459,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 39,522 shares during the last quarter.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

