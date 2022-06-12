Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $65.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $47.00.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Craig Hallum upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.60.
Shares of OLLI stock opened at $53.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $95.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.65.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 52,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 35,620 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after buying an additional 89,281 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
