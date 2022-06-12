Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $65.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $47.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Craig Hallum upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.60.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $53.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $95.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.65.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.48 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 52,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 35,620 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after buying an additional 89,281 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

