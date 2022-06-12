OpenDAO Trading 19.2% Lower Over Last Week (SOS)

OpenDAO (SOS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 12th. One OpenDAO coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenDAO has a total market cap of $32.93 million and $5.65 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OpenDAO has traded down 19.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OpenDAO alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,966.50 or 1.00101782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003579 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001893 BTC.

OpenDAO Coin Profile

SOS is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 73,545,908,892,348 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OpenDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.