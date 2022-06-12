OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 81.5% from the May 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in OptimumBank by 7.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in OptimumBank by 676.3% in the first quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 132,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 115,736 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of OptimumBank by 210.3% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 44,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 30,278 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimumBank in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OptimumBank in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPHC traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,574. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 million, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.20. OptimumBank has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $7.27.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.88 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 48.13% and a return on equity of 18.12%.

About OptimumBank (Get Rating)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.