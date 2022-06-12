Oraichain Token (ORAI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $636,647.00

Oraichain Token (ORAI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 11th. Oraichain Token has a market capitalization of $15.42 million and approximately $636,647.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oraichain Token has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One Oraichain Token coin can currently be bought for $7.54 or 0.00018172 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,387.82 or 0.99952050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003525 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001901 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Oraichain Token Profile

ORAI is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 19,779,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Oraichain Token is medium.com/oraichain . Oraichain Token’s official website is orai.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

