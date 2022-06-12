Orbit Chain (ORC) Trading 21.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 11th. One Orbit Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0964 or 0.00000350 BTC on major exchanges. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $58.15 million and approximately $571,122.00 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain (ORC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 975,387,820 coins and its circulating supply is 603,482,249 coins. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Orbit Chain Coin Trading

