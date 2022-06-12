Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Short Interest Down 77.9% in May

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 77.9% from the May 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ORKLY traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 75,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,815. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.97. Orkla ASA has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $10.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.2667 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Orkla ASA’s payout ratio is currently 40.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Orkla ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Orkla ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Orkla ASA from 76.00 to 73.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Orkla ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

