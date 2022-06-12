Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Stake Lessened by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $5,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 5,762.5% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of OSK opened at $90.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $85.39 and a one year high of $129.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.53.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 33.41%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OSK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Oshkosh Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.