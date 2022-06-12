Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on June 30th

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.321 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

TSE:OVV opened at C$75.71 on Friday. Ovintiv has a one year low of C$28.10 and a one year high of C$79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of C$19.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$66.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$56.57.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

OVV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.33.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.