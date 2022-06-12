Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ OXBR opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.46. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.74.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a net margin of 83.77% and a return on equity of 57.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter.
About Oxbridge Re (Get Rating)
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
