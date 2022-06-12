Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OXBR opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.46. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a net margin of 83.77% and a return on equity of 57.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oxbridge Re by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re by 19.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Re during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Re during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

About Oxbridge Re (Get Rating)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

