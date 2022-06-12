Oxen (OXEN) Trading 14.6% Lower This Week

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001252 BTC on major exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $20.19 million and $365,181.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 14.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,477.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,483.06 or 0.05397453 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000241 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002685 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00020014 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00183291 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.11 or 0.00593609 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.31 or 0.00557942 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00063103 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003638 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 58,683,339 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

