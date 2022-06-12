Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.25 Per Share

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Packaging Co. of America has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Packaging Co. of America has a dividend payout ratio of 41.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Packaging Co. of America to earn $12.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.9%.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $151.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.76. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $124.78 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.11%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donna A. Harman bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $153.21 per share, for a total transaction of $76,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,497.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,197,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 89.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.83.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.