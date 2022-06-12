Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.26-$2.29 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.43-$7.46 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PANW. Citigroup boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $685.00 to $615.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $628.56.

NASDAQ PANW traded down $20.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $495.22. 1,521,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,416. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $358.37 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $542.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $539.72.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total transaction of $1,564,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,791 shares in the company, valued at $245,150,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total value of $1,678,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 252,551 shares in the company, valued at $121,088,102.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,732 shares of company stock valued at $48,373,122. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 198.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,326 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

